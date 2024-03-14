Outgoing Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov wrote in a Facebook post that Patriarch Neophyte will be remembered as a wise and kind spiritual leader. The head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church died in a Sofia hospital late on Wednesday of multiorgan failure after a long illness. He was 79.

Denkov wrote: "It is with deep sorrow that we send His Holiness Neophyte - Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia - on his heavenly way. He will be remembered as a wise and kind spiritual leader who gave faith and strength to the laity even when he was physically weak himself."

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel, who is the likely next Bulgarian Prime Minister, wrote on social media: "We will remember his guidance to a life in faith and piety, and to achieving unity."