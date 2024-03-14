The Chief Mufti Office in Bulgaria offered their condolences for the passing of Patriarch Neophyte and said he will be remembered for his empathy and respect for the religious communities in this country.

The Patriarch died in hospital late on Wednesday of multiorgan failure after long illness. He was 79.

The Chief Mufti Office said in a Facebook post: "It is with sadness and sorrow that we have learned that His Holiness, the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Neophyte, has ended his earthly journey. He will remain in our memory as an exceptionally good man and a spiritual leader who sought dialogue. The Muslim denomination will remember him for his empathy and respect for the religious communities in the country, seeking consensus for the sake of accord, morals, upbringing and traditional values that we have defended together."

The Chief Mufti Office goes on to offer their condolences to the Orthodox world and Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria for the loss of the spiritual leader.