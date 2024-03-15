The mortal remains of the late Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte were laid at the St. Alexander Nevski cathedral in Sofia on Friday morning. Soon after that the doors of the cathedral were opened and people were able to bid goodbye to their spiritual shepherd.

Friday and Saturday have been declared days of national mourning after Patriarch Neophyte passed away on 13 March.

The Bulgarian national flag is flown at half-mast on all public buildings. Condolence books have been opened at the Bulgarian embassies and diplomatic missions abroad. The schedules of the Bulgarian national media outlets have been changed, entertainment shows and programmes unsuitable for the occasion have been cancelled. Pre-scheduled official and social events, with the exception of events of a personal nature, should conform with the day of national mourning, postponed or cancelled.