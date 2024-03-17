All 17 sailors of different nationalities on board the hijacked Bulgarian bulk carrier Ruen are in good health, Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel said. Seven Bulgarians are among the people on board.

The whole crew, rescued after an Indian military operation, was transferred to the Indian warship. The ship was abducted by Somali pirates on 14 December 2023.

Minister Gabriel thanked the Indian authorities for their help throughout the release process. She also thanked Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The Foreign Ministry also said that it was actively working for the release of the kidnapped Bulgarians from the crew of the Galaxy Leader, which was hijacked by the Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea on 19 November 2023.