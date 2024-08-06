Two Spanish aircraft have joined the efforts to combat the wildfire on Slavyanka Mountain, which has spread into Greece and affected approximately 1,200 acres of forest on the western front. The blaze, which has crossed into Bulgaria, is being fought by more than 130 firefighters, forestry workers and military personnel. There is currently no threat to nearby settlements.

The Spanish planes, provided through the European Disaster Relief Mechanism, began their aerial operations around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, conducting three passes over the eastern section of the fire.