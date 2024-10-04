The Court of Justice of the EU has overturned part of European legislation requiring trucks for international transport to return every two months to the carrier's base. With its decision, the institution confirmed all other texts of the new legislation contested by Bulgaria, Lithuania, Romania, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta and Poland.

This applies to the mandatory rest, which cannot be more than 45 hours in the cab per week. If it exceeds this time, the driver must be accommodated at the expense of the employer. The same applies to the employer's obligation to organize the work of drivers in such a way that they can return to their country every 3-4 weeks.

Bulgaria and the other countries opposed six texts from the "Mobility" package, including the ban on drivers taking their regular four-week rest in the vehicle.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева