A total of 719 stations in 57 countries will be opened for the parliamentary elections. The applications for voting that have been submitted are 30,689 - fewer than in the previous elections, Tsvetozar Tomov of the CEC said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, this is due to the low voter turnout both in the country and abroad. In many places, stations could not be opened because no more than 100 people applied to vote.

Due to the security situation in Israel and Lebanon, there will be no stations in Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Today is the deadline for forming polling stations with orders from the heads of diplomatic and consular missions around the world.

