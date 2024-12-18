The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) is discussing the request of the three electricity distribution companies for new, higher electricity prices from the 1st of January.

There are two reasons for the tariff hike from next year. The first is related to increased consumption, which is higher than expected, and the second is the large share of coal-fired power plants in the energy mix. These, experts say, produce more expensive energy. The average increase since 1 January has been within 9%.

What does the situation look like for individual companies? For the subscribers of Electrohold the proposed increase is 8.92% and for the subscribers of EVN - 8.96%. The highest is the proposed increase for household subscribers served by Energo-Pro - 9.15%.

The last electricity price increase for households was on the 1st of July 2024. Then bills jumped by just under 2%.