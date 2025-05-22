Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. Bilateral relations and topical issues on the international agenda were the focus of the talks. Zhelyazkov and Meloni also exchanged views on key issues for the European Union such as security and competitiveness.

The two politicians also talked about the war in Ukraine. Regarding Schengen, Zhelyazkov said that if the report is positive, Italy will support Bulgaria.

The visit continues tomorrow, 23 May. On Friday, the Prime Minister will be received by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in audience at the Apostolic Palace, and later he will meet with the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Редактор: Калина Петкова