Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov was welcomed by Pope Leo XIV. His Holiness met the Bulgarian Prime Minister at the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City.

On behalf of the Bulgarian delegation, the Prime Minister gave His Holiness Pope Leo XIV an omophor - a liturgical vestment, a symbol of spiritual and episcopal authority, with the early Christian symbol of the "Good Shepherd".

Zhelyazkov led the Bulgarian delegation on the traditional visit on the eve of one of the most beloved holidays - the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and of Slavonic literature.

Редактор: Калина Петкова