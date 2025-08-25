Gunpowder and NATO-calibre 155 mm artillery rounds will be manufactured in Bulgaria under two joint-venture agreements with Germany's Rheinmetall. The agreements are to be drawn up within three weeks, said Boyko Borisov. The news was broken after his conferred in Dussledorf with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

"The gunpowder factory will be as big as two German factories here, the largest in Europe. This is the scarcest commodity at the moment and I am extremely grateful to Mr. Papperger for choosing the grounds of the Vazovski Mashinostroiteleni Zavodi (VMZ) for this huge factory," Borisov said.

Photo: GERB

He mentioned yet another new project, for a drone design and building factory, which will be either a new establishment of the branch of an already existing one. Borisov thanked Rheinmetall executives for sending teams to Bulgaria regularly since March, as well as to Papperger for taking notice of Bulgaria and recognizing its enormous potential.

Редактор: Калина Петкова