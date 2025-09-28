Bulgaria won the silver medal at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship after losing to defending world champions Italy 1-3 (21-25 17-25 25-17 10-25) in the final match on Sunday.

It was a historic return of the Bulgarians to the men's World Championship final after 55 years, and their first World Championship medal in nearly 20 years. Italy are one of the most decorated teams in the history of this sport.

The match was played to an audience of over 15,000 people at SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, the Philippines.

Up until the final, Bulgaria went unbeaten for a record six matches during the World Championship.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева