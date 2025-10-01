Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov will take part in an informal European Council meeting and the European Political Community Summit, held on October 1 and 2 in Copenhagen, Denmark. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also meet with members of the Bulgarian community in Denmark, the government information service said.

On Wednesday, during the European Council, EU leaders discuss ways to strengthen European defence, including in the context of recent airspace violations by Russia. They will also consider additional support for Ukraine aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

In the evening, Zhelyazkov is to attend an official dinner hosted by King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark.

On Thursday Bulgaria's Prime Minister will participate in the European Political Community meeting. As part of the forum, he will join a roundtable on effective control of migration flows.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева