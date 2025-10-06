Multilateral cooperation enables the achievement of common decisions on an equal footing among participants, said Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov at the opening of the 4th Forum of Prosecutors General of the Balkan Countries, held in Sofia.

He added that in the Balkans there have always been divisions based on different factors, most often because of borders.

Zhelyazkov gave the partnership with Turkiye as a positive example. He noted that the route from Turkiye to Europe via Bulgaria is a key corridor in the region. However, it is also a route used by criminal networks, which both countries are combating successfully.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева