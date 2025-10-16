Bulgarian Air Force celebrates its holiday on October 16. On the occasion flowers and wreaths were laid at the Aviators Monument near the National Assembly in the capital city. The solemn celebration with awards for personnel and a concert program by the Air Force Representative Brass Band began at 10:30 at the Central Military Club.

113 years ago, on October 16, 1912, Radul Milkov and Prodan Tarakchiev performed the first combat flight in Europe, which took place over Edirne. This happened during the Balkan War (1912-1913). In addition to reconnaissance of the enemy's forces, the first aerial bombing over the old continent in a real frontline situation was carried out. Pilot Milkov and observer Tarakchiev flew their "Albatross" over the Edirne Fortress and managed to throw two hand grenades over the Karaağaç station, BTA recalls.

