Interior Minister Daniel Mitov opened аn Europol conference titled “From Click to Crime: Investigating Intellectual Property Crime in the Digital Age”. The forum is in Sofia and this it is hosted by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime.

Over 270 experts, representatives of law enforcement agencies from around the world and the private sector are participating in the event.

Important topics that are discussed include the fight against counterfeit goods sold online, such as medicines, electronics, toys, cosmetics and cleaning products, and their impact on public health and safety. Other topics are results of joint operations against digital piracy, the damage caused by the spread of malicious software, financial fraud, data theft. and how to improve cooperation between law enforcement agencies, institutions and the private sector in the fight against online intellectual property infringements.

