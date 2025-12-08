After the St. Nicolas Day rains, no other heavy precipitation is expected until the beginning of astronomical winter. Our country will be in an anticyclonic zone with low clouds and fog in the morning and more sunshine in the afternoon.

The prolonged dry spell is expected to end around the beginning of astronomical winter, which this year starts on December 21. Early forecasts predict cyclones forming in the Mediterranean with rainfall in our territory. Although the probability is low for now, we have reason to expect even snowfall in some parts of the country.

Редактор: Калина Петкова