Yellow code for strong wind has been issued for December 30 for all 28 regions in Bulgaria. The warning was issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Stormy winds are expected, which may cause hazards. The institution emphasizes that wind speeds will be 14-19 m/s (50-69 km/h) and gusts of up to 24 m/s (90 km/h) are possible.

The night will be clear, and Tuesday before noon will be mostly sunny. There will be a significant increase in cloud cover in the afternoon, but no precipitation is expected. Minimum temperatures will be mainly between -5 and 0°, and maximum temperatures between 5 and 10°. In Sofia, the minimum will be around -4, and the maximum around 6 degrees.

