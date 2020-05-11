"The government will provide additional funding for audiovisual, cultural and creative projects. In addition to 2.5 million leva that were already provided, the Ministry of Culture will release 5 million leva more", Minister Boil Banov said on Monday.

Cinemas, museums and libraries in Bulgaria reopen

Four new government programs are prepared by the Ministry. Actors, music producers and choreographers will be able to apply for those funding measures.

Cinemas, museums, galleries and libraries in Bulgaria are set to reopen according to the coronavirus restrictions including keeping social distance. The order of Health Minister Kiril Ananiew was issued earlier today.