Only the government would be able to declare a state of epidemic emergency in Bulgaria, the parliament decided on Tuesday afternoon. The new article is part of the Health care legislation.

The decision comes as a result of the ending National state of emergency on May 13 invoking some changes that will make it easier for the state to maintain control amid coronavirus outbreak.

The state of epidemic emergency will be declared for certain period of time. The proposal for taking such a step will be submitted by the Health Minister.