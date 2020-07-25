Greece now requires negative PCR test for arrivals from Bulgaria by plane. The restrictive measure will take effect on July 28, when the Greek border authorities will start requiring negative PCR test for COVID-19 performed up to 72 hours prior to entering this country, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces.

The certificate must be translated in English and must contain first, middle and surname of the passenger, as well as number of passport or ID card. The tests will be recognized if they are performed at private or national laboratories accredited by the state authorities.

On July 28 and 29 travellers who have not managed to undergo COVID-19 tests will be tested by the Greek border authorities upon their arrival in Greece. The requirement for passenger locator form (PLF) generating a QR code at least 24 hours prior to arrival remains in place.

No changes in the requirements for crossing the land borders between the two countries have been made.