The measures introduced against the coronavirus infection in Bulgaria are sufficient. There is no need to expand them or introduce new ones. This was stated by Bulgaria's Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov at a briefing after a meeting with the expert councils on epidemiology and virology.

A comparison of the data for the last two weeks with the previous two shows a decrease in the number of new cases in Bulgaria by 9.8%. The number of patients aged 15 to 29 is increasing. In May they were 10%, in June - 16%, in July - 25%.

Currently, the total number of infected people in the country is 12,159. 823 of them are in hospitals and 43 are in intensive care units. 712 are the cases among medical professionals, or 5.85% of all infected Bulgarians.

So far, a total of 6,684 people were cured. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 404 persons.