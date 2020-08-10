Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said he wants President Rumen Radev resignation as well. This is how the democracy works, he said.

During a visit to the fire-affected areas on the border with Turkey, PM Borissov did not answer questions by reporters about whether he would resign. He replied: "I also want Radev's resignation. Everyone wants someone's resignation".

That is why the Constitution reads that elections are held, political parties run and they form either an independent or a coalition government based on the result. If they fail, the second party is given the opportunity, if it fails - the third has the opportunity".