President Rumen Radev's visit to Estonia, scheduled for today, has been postponed. This was announced by the press office of the Bulgarian Presidency.

During a telephone conversation this morning, the Bulgarian president and his Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid decided to postpone the visit due to the complicated situation with the coronavirus.

Yesterday, the two heads of state discussed bilateral relations between Sofia and Tallinn during the Three Seas initiative, which Estonia is chairing this year.