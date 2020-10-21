The strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States was a topic of discussion between Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva and Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper, who is on a visit to the country.

It was pointed out that partnership should be not only bilateral, but also within the framework of NATO and towards improving the Pact's presence in the Black Sea region.

Minister Zaharieva has confirmed the proposal for establishing a NATO maritime co-ordination center in Varna.