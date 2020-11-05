Bulgarian health authorities propose new measures against COVID-19. They were announced at the weekly briefing in the Council of Ministers’ building on Thursday.

Distance learning is recommended for students from 5th to 12th grade. For the younger students all activities held out of their classes must be stopped, health authorities say.

Every person who can work remotely must do it, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev said.

Recommendations will be made for a maximum of 50% of employees to be present in the offices, he added.

People over 65 will be provided the so called The introduction of a green corridor for shopping as it was during the lockdown in Bulgaria in the spring 2020.