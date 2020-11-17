Bulgarian EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel has received the Annual Award of the Vienna Economic Forum "Partner of the Year 2020". She was awarded for her contribution to the economic development at regional and international level of the Forum countries, the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria announced.

The event to promote economic co-operation between the countries stretching from the Adriatic to the Black Sea was attended by prime ministers, cabinet ministers and businessmen from countries in the region. The Bulgarian EU Commissioner stressed that the EU continued to work on the implementation of the Digital Agenda for the Western Balkans, which she proposed in 2018.

"The annual award of the Vienna Economic Forum is an award that I accept with recognition and responsibility. I highly appreciate the role of the Forum as a reliable platform for promoting regional economic cooperation and exchange of innovative ideas," said the Bulgarian EU Commissioner.

The Forum hosted a special 90-minute session with Commissioner Mariya Gabriel on mobility in the digital world and the opportunities and challenges for the regional economy.

