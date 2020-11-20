Bulgaria’s gas transferring system has been modernized and allows reverse flow of gas. It is equipped with the best compressors that allow us to transport gas in all directions, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov, who inspected the Rasovo compressor station which is being constructed along the route of the Balkan Stream pipeline, announced.

The compressor stations will be equipped by compressors manufactured by an American company. Both the gas pipeline and the adjacent facilities will be part of Bulgaria’s gas transferring system, the government’s press center reminds. The project aims to reinforce Bulgaria’s role as leading commercial distribution center in the region and the European Union.