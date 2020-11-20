The U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria and the America for Bulgaria Foundation are proud to announce a new campaign - “Healing Together” - to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. Over the next few months, the U.S. Embassy and the America for Bulgaria Foundation will provide an additional USD 1 million dollars (1.66 million leva) of anti-COVID supplies and services to Bulgaria.

This campaign will provide material support to hospitals, medical centers, and medical workers. We will work together with the Bulgarian government and non-government organizations to assist in areas of need across the country. The campaign will help our Bulgarian partners better track the spread of COVID-19 and will protect communities across the country.

The first major donation of the “Healing Together” campaign took place last week, when the U.S. Embassy provided over 7,000 PCR test kits to Bulgaria’s National Center of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. The campaign includes USD 735,000 dollars (1.22 million leva) in funding for government hospitals and medical centers across the country provided by the U.S. Department of Defense’s European Command. The America for Bulgaria Foundation will also provide much-needed support to Bulgarian medical workers. For more information on the campaign, please visit www.HealingtogetherBG.org .

The U.S. government has already committed USD 783,000 dollars (1.3 million leva) to fight COVID in Bulgaria this year. Those include funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development that are providing ongoing socio-economic support in local communities and assisting civic organizations and the media sector, in partnership with the Bulgarian Red Cross and the Black Sea Trust.

In addition, the U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria and the America for Bulgaria Foundation collaborated with the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Donors Forum on the “United Against COVID-19” campaign earlier this year. That campaign provided 1 million leva to local organizations working to fight COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country.