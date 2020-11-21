The government will provide the special forces with additional weapons, machinery and equipment to contribute to the successful completion of their tasks, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has assured during a visit to Samel-90 armored vehicle manufacturing facility in the town of Samokov which exports production to Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and China.

The enterprises from the Bulgarian defense industry are given the opportunity to participate in the manufacture and maintenance of the acquired weapons and equipment, Borissov said. Bulgaria’s business received over EUR 500 million during the crisis, Borissov added.