From January 1, 2021, Bulgarian citizens will be able to enter and stay without a visa in the UK for up to 6 months, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported. During this period, they will be able to enter repeatedly for tourism, participation in meetings and conferences, short courses, but not to live permanently, work or have access to public funds.

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in London, Bulgarians who plan to stay for a period longer than 6 months for work, study or in order to settle in the UK will have to apply for a visa.