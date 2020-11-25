111 MPs from GERB, the United Patriots and Volya parties voted in favor of the draft
The draft of a new constitution and for convening a Grand National Assembly submitted by the government was rejected by the Bulgarian National Assembly. The draft failed to collect 160 votes or a majority of two-thirds.
111 MPs from GERB, the United Patriots and Volya parties voted in favor of the draft. 93 MPs from the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms voted against and 8 MPs abstained.