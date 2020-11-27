"Dams in Bulgaria are at 45% of their volume to date," Minister of Environment Emil Dimitrov said in the National Assembly. He warned that the policy for dams was seriously lagging behind and predicted water crisis in agriculture in 2021.

The condition of the Kamchia dam, which supplies drinking water to the coastal municipalities of Burgas and Pomorie, is worrying. "Burgas might be left without water next year," the minister said, comparing the situation to the serious water crisis in 2019 in the town of Pernik, close to the capital city of Sofia, and the water regime the population experienced there. According to Dimitrov, it was necessary to reach 70-75% of the capacity of dams in order to save agriculture in Bulgaria.