On November 27, at 11.30 pm local time, the new anti-epidemic measures come into force in Bulgaria. They will be valid until December 21, 2020.

Government imposes soft lockdown, November 27-December 21

Schools, kindergartens and nurseries, malls, food and drink establishments and gyms are to be closed. In grocery stores "green corridors" are introduced for people over 65 from 8.30 to 10.30 a.m.

The emergency anti-epidemic situation in the country has been extended until January 31, 2021.