On November 30, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Andrew the Apostle (Andrew the First-Called in the Orthodox tradition). In the Bulgarian folk calendar the holiday is called Andreevden.

After midnight on November 29 the unmarried girls try to guess who will be their future husband and how soon he will appear. Many people believe that on Andreevden eve mystical things happen. And if you wish something from the bottom of your hear it will come true.

In the folk calendar Andreevden is associated with the transition from autumn to winter. It is believed that St. Andrew is the patron saint and ‘commander’ of bears. In many folk legends it is said that he appeared before the people riding a bear, banishing winter and long nights. Bulgarians also call the holiday Edray, Edrinden or Bear’s Day