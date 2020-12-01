Today in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, the lights of the Christmas tree of the capital city were officially lit. This year the event took place without the traditional concert and celebration.

The decorated Christmas tree is a 20-year-old, 12-metre-high fir tree which grows in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture. It is adorned with 800 metres of glowing garlands.

Doctors from the COVID-19 wards in Sofia-based hospitals were invited to the event.

