The 18th edition of the Bulgarian Christmas charity campaign has kicked off as this year it will be dedicated to raising funds for children with chronic health conditions. Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev announced its beginning at the Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Children's Diseases "Prof. Dr. Ivan Mitev" in Sofia.

"I sincerely believe that in the most trying of times solidarity becomes even stronger. So let's not forget those of our children who need support in this very moment," President Radev said.

During the 2019-2020 campaign, the sum of BGN 2,460,000 (over EUR 1.26 million) was raised, which was used to support the treatment of hundreds of children with serious illnesses and disabilities and to purchase expensive medical equipment.

The Bulgarian Christmas fundraising campaign for assisting the treatment of sick Bulgarian children was launched on the initiative President Georgi Parvanov in 2003 and was realized for the first time in 2004.