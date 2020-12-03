3,138 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. This is 37% of the 8,478 PCR tests performed. The highest number of new cases was registered in Sofia-624, followed by Plovdiv-337, Varna-266 and Burgas- 242, data of the Single Information Portal show.

2,206 people have recovered and 159 patients have died in the past 24 hours.

6,635 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 523 of whom in intensive care. According to official data, there are 92, 360 active cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria at present.