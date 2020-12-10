3,328 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 8,578 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Information Portal show. 38% of the PCR tests have returned positive. The highest number of new infections was registered in Sofia- 614, followed by Plovdiv-325 and Varna-321.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 171,493. There are 94,132 active cases of coronavirus infection. 6,998 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 544 of whom in intensive care.

127 patients with confirmed COVID-19 have died in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 5,283.

The number of new recoveries exceeds 3,000 for the third consecutive day. 3,050 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic reached 72,078.