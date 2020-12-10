Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has arrived in Brussels to participate in the European Council meeting, which will take place on Thursday and Friday.

European leaders will discuss member states' measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

Тhe European Council will attempt to agree on the proposal to raise admissible greenhouse gas emissions from 40% to "at least 55%" set against 1990 levels.

Other current hot issues, such as the fight against terrorism and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean are also on the agenda of the European Council.