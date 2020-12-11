“Expectations are that we shall emerge from the pandemic in August-October 2021, and this provided 70% of the people in the EU are vaccinated to create collective immunity,” said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Brussels after discussions on the crisis by the EU leaders.

“We have to monitor the restrictions in Bulgaria very carefully with the balance of the strain on hospitals. We have to be very restrained,” he added.

“The holidays should be spent in a very close family circle,” Boyko Borissov said in a video address posted on Facebook.