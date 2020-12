For the last 24 hours, Bulgaria has reported a total of 3,097 new cases of COVID-19 out of the 8,587 PCR tests performed. The highest number of newly registered cases is in Sofia - 476, Plovdiv - 336, Burgas - 300, Varna - 267.

There are 588 patients in intensive care units, out of a total of 7,100 hospitalized patients. The number of cured patients in the past 24 hours is 4,290.

157 patients with COVID-19 have died in the past day.