1,287 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 4,407 PCR tests performed. 29.2% of the PCR tests have returned positive. 71 medics have tested positive for coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

7,224 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 594 of whom in intensive care units.

2,235 people have recovered and 64 patients have died in the past 24 hours. The highest number of newly-registered cases of COVID-19 is in Sofia-289, followed by Varna-137 and Plovdiv-102.