497 news cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 1,634 PCR tests performed. 30.42% of the PCR tests have returned positive.

The highest number of newly-registered coronavirus cases is in Sofia-131, followed by Varna-71 and Burgas-65, data of the Single Information Portal show.

62 patients have died and 1,963 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. 7,244 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, 590 of whom in intensive care wards.

There are 90,041 active cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria at present.