2,095 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 5,298 PCR tests were performed, 39.5% of them - positive, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

1,858 more infected people were registered as cured. Thus, the active cases already are 90,128.

There is a decrease in the nuber of the hospitalized patients and now they are 7,045. 580 of them are in intensive care units.

150 people have lost the battle against the virus in the past 24 hours.