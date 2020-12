Bulgaria’s mountain resort of Pamporovo opened 2020/21 ski season on Saturday.

In the period between December 19 and 27, the resort is offering special-price lift passes costing 52 leva for adults, 42 leva for youths and 31 leva for children.

Following the anti-epidemic measures, the resort has invested in the digitalisation of basic tourist services to avoid close contacts or crowds in front of cash desks or the lifts.