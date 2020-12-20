1002 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the past 24 hours after 4213 PCR tests, according to data from the Single Coronavirus Information Portal.

23.8% of those tested were carriers of the virus. The highest number of newly infected people is in Sofia - 174, in Varna - 126 and in Plovdiv - 89. a total of 55 people died and 1404 recovered.

6640 patients are in hospital as 542 of them are in intensive care wards. 48 medics tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and the total number of infected medics has reached 8,422 since the beginning of the epidemic.