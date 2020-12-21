Bulgaria reports 166 new cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours. This is 21% of the 790 PCR tests performed, according to the National Information Portal. The smaller number of tests and positive results are expected for a Sunday.

Bulgaria bans travel from UK until end of January

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 191,195 cases.

There are currently 84,838 active cases of the infection in Bulgaria. A total of 6,624 people are hospitalized as 536 patients are treated in intensive care units.

In the past day, 58 people have died. This brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 6,609.

The number of recoveries in the last day are 1,732. With them the number of those who have successfully recovered from COVID-19 reaches 99,758 people.