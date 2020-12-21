The government has provided over 500,000 euros for the renovation of the former teachers' institute in Pazardzhik, which will provide health care training and accommodate about 100 nurses, the government's press service reported.

During a visit to the city, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov insisted on the swift implementation of the project, given the need for medical personnel, especially during the coronavirus epidemic. He also pointed out that funds are allocated not only to large medical institutions, but also to hospitals in need throughout the country.