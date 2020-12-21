Now is not the time for hysteria or panic and there is no new strain, the chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Association, Dr. Ivan Madzharov, told NOVA.

"The virus is changing, and we've known that all year. We now learn about a little more than 17 changed sequences. It is not a new strain. We are yet to see how it will react with the human body", Madzharov added.

Bulgaria bans travel from UK until end of January

He pointed out that no drastically more severe course of the disease or higher mortality was reported.

"This news story looks more like politics to me given that the change was discovered two months ago. It was suddenly announced by the British Prime Minister, and not by the scientific community", D-r Madzharov commented.

The probability that the mutation is already in Bulgaria is high, he added.